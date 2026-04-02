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Gucci Mane Kidnapped?

Rappers kidnapped Gucci Mane, robbed fellow musicians at Dallas studio, feds say

Published on April 2, 2026
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Gucci Mane "Episodes" Meet And Greet
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Rapper Pooh Shiesty, along with eight other defendants, has been charged with allegedly kidnapping and robbing victims at gunpoint in Dallas, Texas. The victims believed they were attending a business meeting with Pooh Shiesty to discuss his recording contract, but were instead subjected to an armed takeover. Pooh Shiesty and his alleged conspirators reportedly forced victims to sign a release from the recording contract at gunpoint and robbed them of high-value items. The defendants, including rapper Big30, are facing charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, with potential life sentences if convicted. Gucci Mane, one of the victims, has not yet commented on the incident.

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