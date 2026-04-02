Gas Is Over $4 a Gallon

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Gas prices in the United States are on the rise, with the national average exceeding $4 per gallon for the first time since 2022. The increase is attributed to global energy market volatility, including disruptions related to the conflict with Iran. President Trump’s recent comments about potential military action against Iran have further fueled uncertainty in the market. Prices have surpassed $5 per gallon in California, Hawaii, and Washington, with 18 states now above $4. Analysts warn that the spike in gas prices could lead to higher inflation and increased costs for transportation and consumer goods.