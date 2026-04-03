Buzzworthy baddies Drea Nicole and Lex P are outside again, and this time they’re taking their podcast prowess nationwide for a tour.

Source: Pour Minds / Pour Minds

The Pour Minds duo has announced dates for their “Still Sippin Tour,” where they’ll bring their raw, unfiltered energy to cities across the country.

The girls are hitting the road and pulling up to New York, Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, and more. This summer is guaranteed to be a movie as they take their hot topics from the screen straight to the stage. Expect a high-energy vibe where nothing is off limits. A press release reports that the tour will be part kickback, part group chat, and part therapy session depending on what the night calls for.

“It’s been a minute since we’ve toured, and the audience has grown a lot since then. So coming back now and seeing that in real life – we’re really looking forward to that,” said Drea Nicole in a statement.

Lex P added, “We’re just excited to be back outside with our people. Being in the room, feeling that energy you can’t recreate anywhere else. There is no tour like a Pour Minds tour.”

Source: Pour Minds / Pour Minds

And honestly, they are not lying. With over 40 million views on YouTube and more than 500,000 followers on Instagram, the fanbase is locked in. From day ones to new listeners, everyone is ready to let their hair down and have a good time.

Tickets are already moving with pre sale live now, and general on sale kicking off today at PourMinds.com. If you are really tapped in with the Houston natives, the meet-and-greet option is available too, giving fans a chance to connect with the hosts beyond the stage.

The comment section is already going crazy. One fan wrote, “GOT MY HOUSTON MEET & GREET 🤗💕 from the comments to the crowd! Ready to see you girls!” Another added, “I’ve been waiting for this tour my entire life!” Even Ari Lennox slid through saying, “I’m tryna be there.” The 85South Show stamped it with, “The Baddest Chics in the Game!!”

Are YOU “Still Sipping” with the ladies of Pour Minds this summer?

Drea Nicole & Lex P Bringing Their 'Pour Minds' Podcast Prowess Nationwide With 'Still Sippin' Tour was originally published on bossip.com