AV: H-Town Sports Headlines

Source: Tim Warner/UFL / Getty

Houston Gamblers 22, Birmingham Stallions 20

The opening frame was chaos for both teams. The Gamblers had two possessions, opening with a fumble on their first drive and then punting on their second. The Stallions’ lone first-quarter drive ended with them turning the ball over on downs. Then, Birmingham opened the second quarter with an interception. It was a rocky start for both sides, with the game’s first points coming on a Houston field goal with roughly six minutes until halftime. The Stallions got the final word before the break, however, cashing in for a short touchdown in the final minute of the first half to take a 7-6 edge.

In the second half, Birmingham picked up right where it left off, starting with a touchdown to open the third quarter. The Gamblers added a field goal on their first possession of the second half to make it a five-point game, 14-9. Things picked up in the fourth quarter when Houston took a 19-14 lead after back-to-back scores — another field goal and then a touchdown after a costly Birmingham turnover. Just ahead of the two-minute warning, the Stallions fired back with a touchdown drive that gave them a one-point lead, 20-19. In the end, the Gamblers answered with a methodical drive that finished with a walk-off field goal to win the game by two, 22-20.

Astros Lose To Athletics In Extra Innings

The Astros ended the weekend with a loss in extra innings. Houston fell to the Athletics 12-10 in a 10-inning contest in Sacramento. Yordan Alvarez, Jake Meyers and Christian Walker each homered and combined for five RBIs. Bryan Abreu was tagged with the loss in relief as the Astros dropped to 6-and-4. They visit the Colorado Rockies tonight.

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Rockets Take Down Warriors In Curry’s Return

The Rockets spoiled Stephen Curry’s return to the court with a 117-116 victory over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. Kevin Durant paced Houston with 31 points while Alperen Sengun finished the night with 24. Jabari Smith Jr. chipped in 23 points of his own as the Rockets improved to 49-and-29. They visit the Phoenix Suns tomorrow night.