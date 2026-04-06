Listen Live
Close
Television

What Will Replace ‘The Late Show’?

CBS announces what’s taking over Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ time slot

Published on April 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 HOPE Global Forum
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

CBS announced that it will sell its 11:35 p.m. ET timeslot to Byron Allen, who will air his comedy talk show “Comics Unleashed” in the slot beginning May 22. This move comes after the end of Stephen Colbert’s late-night program on May 21. The agreement is a time buy, where an outside producer purchases airtime from the network, and is expected to make CBS profitable in late night. Allen will also lease the 12:37 a.m. hour for his comedy game show “Funny You Should Ask.”

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Houston Gamblers
Sports  |  J. Bachelor

Win Houston Gamblers Tickets vs. Louisville Kings!

Comment
Lizzo
Entertainment News  |  Min. Anthony Valary

Lizzo Opens Up About Being 30-Year-Old Virgin Over Grammy Pact

Comment
Sports  |  tonyapendleton

Angel Reese Reveals The Dream HBCU She Wanted To Attend

Comment
1:22
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Airport Shutdown Fears Grow as Meteor Explosion Shakes Ohio

Comment
18th Annual Family Day at Sylvester Turner Park | April 11, 2026
Events  |  J. Bachelor

18th Annual Family Day at Sylvester Turner Park | April 11, 2026

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close