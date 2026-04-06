What Will Replace ‘The Late Show’?

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CBS announced that it will sell its 11:35 p.m. ET timeslot to Byron Allen, who will air his comedy talk show “Comics Unleashed” in the slot beginning May 22. This move comes after the end of Stephen Colbert’s late-night program on May 21. The agreement is a time buy, where an outside producer purchases airtime from the network, and is expected to make CBS profitable in late night. Allen will also lease the 12:37 a.m. hour for his comedy game show “Funny You Should Ask.”