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UK Bans Kanye West

Wireless Festival Cancelled

Published on April 7, 2026
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Kanye West blocked from travelling to UK
Source: Yui Mok – PA Images / Getty

Rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been banned from entering the United Kingdom due to his antisemitic remarks. The decision led to the cancellation of his headline performance at the Wireless festival in London in July. The UK government denied West entry, citing that his presence would not be conducive to the public good. The decision came amid outrage from government ministers and leaders of the Jewish community, with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressing strong support for the Jewish community. West had previously faced criticism for his past antisemitic and pro-Nazi statements, but had expressed a desire to meet with representatives of the Jewish community in the UK to “show change” through his actions.

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