Victoria Monét on New Album & Embracing Vulnerability

Monét draws inspiration from classic Black music to create a timeless, iconic album.

She aims to revive emotional transparency in modern R&B through her new single 'Let Me'.

Motherhood has shaped Monét's voice and led her to write children's books to stay connected with her daughter.

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Source: Dalvin Adams / R1

Multi-talented powerhouse Victoria Monét recently sat down with the legendary Ryan Cameron Uncensored to share an intimate look at her life, artistry, and what fans can expect next. From the nostalgic roots of her upcoming album to the beautiful challenges of motherhood, Monét proves exactly why she remains a vital voice in our community’s musical landscape.

Bridging the Past and the Future

Monét is on a mission to honor the rich legacy of Black music. Drawing inspiration from the artists her mother and grandmother played—like Deborah Cox, Donny Hathaway, Sade, and classic Motown—her new project promises a golden, nostalgic wave.

“I think that a lot of people who are growing up in music today, I feel like they’re skipping over some really great, timeless, classic songs,” Monét shared. She has massive goals for this upcoming release, setting the bar at iconic heights: “If Jaguar 2 was my Off the Wall, then I want this to be my Thriller just as far as magnitude and impact.”

Bringing Vulnerability Back to R&B

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With her new single “Let Me,” Monét is actively encouraging a return to emotional transparency in R&B. She noted that modern music often lacks the deep yearning that defined 90s and 2000s classics.

“Sometimes there’s a wall up, especially with masculine energy, where they feel like you can’t really share all of this,” she explained. Her music aims to create a soft space to land, reminding listeners that it is entirely safe to share vulnerable moments and let a partner love you through them.

The Journey of Motherhood

Balancing a booming global career with raising her five-year-old daughter, Hazel, is no easy feat. Monét described the separation as “having my heart on a cutting board and just chopping it into pieces.”

To help her daughter understand her demanding schedule, Monét has turned to writing children’s books. Her New York Times bestseller, Everywhere You Are, and her upcoming book, It’s Okay to Cry, serve as enduring reminders of her love even when she is on the road. Interestingly, motherhood also shifted her physical voice. After working tirelessly with vocal coaches and embracing spiritual healing, she is singing with a richer, rounder tone than ever before.

What’s Next

As she prepares to join Bruno Mars for the European leg of his “The Romantic” stadium tour this summer, Monét continues to build an empire that celebrates diversity, vulnerability, and authentic connection. For fans of true R&B, her next chapter promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

Victoria Monét on New Album & Embracing Vulnerability was originally published on majicatl.com