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K. Michelle Reveals Bombshell Relationship

K. Michelle Says Her R. Kelly Romance Could Put ‘Everybody’ In Jail

Published on April 8, 2026
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Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Singer K. Michelle opened up about her romantic relationship with R. Kelly during an appearance on BET’s The Jason Lee Show. She credited Kelly with shaping her music career but also admitted to being in love with him. K. Michelle called for accountability from those who enabled Kelly’s behavior and suggested that more people knew about his actions than they admitted. She hinted at having more to say on the matter, claiming that if she spoke out, “everybody is going to jail.” Kelly is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

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