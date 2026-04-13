Guidry's journey from church musician to entertainment powerhouse inspires community impact

Scholarship fund offers $10K to high school seniors, $5K to community college students

Applicants must maintain GPA, complete community service to receive full scholarship

Source: General / Gary Guidry

Houston native and entertainment powerhouse Gary Guidry is proving that true success means reaching back to uplift your community. In a recent inspiring interview with The Madd Hatta, the CEO of G Squared Events announced a monumental initiative to empower diverse voices: a $250,000 scholarship fund through the G Squared Foundation.

Guidry’s journey is a beautiful testament to the power of passion. Growing up in Houston’s Studewood and Acres Homes neighborhoods, he started as a church musician with dreams of becoming the next Teddy Riley. While his path briefly shifted to accounting, his deep love for music drew him back as a visionary promoter. Today, as a founding member of the Black Promoters Collective (BPC), Guidry helps orchestrate culturally connected tours for icons like Mary J. Blige and New Edition. The BPC champions inclusive representation and community engagement, generating millions while heavily supporting community initiatives like the Ben Crump School of Law.

Now, Guidry is investing directly in his hometown’s youth. The G Squared Foundation is offering $10,000 scholarships to high school seniors and $5,000 to first-year community college students pursuing any career in the entertainment business. Whether a student wants to be a singer, a beatmaker, a lighting engineer, or an entertainment lawyer, this fund will help turn their passion into purpose.

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Parents and students are encouraged to seize this opportunity. To apply, simply visit gsquaredfoundation.org and upload a video showcasing your unique gifts. We celebrate this inclusive journey and applaud Guidry for continually enriching the culture and the community.

HOW IT WORKS

G-Squared Foundation will award ten, one-time $10,000 scholarships among outstanding high school recipients and ten, one-time $5,000 scholarships among outstanding community college recipients pursuing careers in the music industry.

Scholarships will be divided by semesters (high school recipients: $5,000 Fall 2026 and $5,000 Spring 2027; community college recipients: $2,500 Fall 2026 and $2,500 Spring 2027).

Applications for 2026 scholarships are to be submitted between by Sunday May 10, 2026. Awardees will be notified by email to attend a scholarship award banquet on Thursday, June 25, 2026.



Applicants must be a graduating high school senior or current Community College student in Houston, TX, with a GPA of 2.5 or higher, attending or plan to attend a two-year or four-year institution pursuing a degree in the Performing, Visual and Technical Arts or Audio and Visual Technologies (Live Entertainment). Additionally, students must maintain a minimum 2.5 GPA during their first semester after receiving the scholarship and complete a minimum of ten (10) community service hours, to be eligible for the remaining balance for the spring semester.

Check out the interview and others on The Madd Hatta Show Podcast on all podcasting platforms.

https://madd-hatta-morning-show-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/gary-guidry-investing-in-the-dream