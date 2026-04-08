Steph Curry Is Auctioning Off Every Pair He Wore During His "Sneaker Free Agency"

Source: Sotheby’s / Sotheby’s

Ever since the beginning of the NBA season, Steph Curry has been flexing his sneaker free agency by rocking heat from every brand under the sun.

Now, with the regular season ending in just days, we still don’t know what brand he’s going to sign with, but we do know what he’s doing with the dozens of sneakers he’s worn in just about every city’s tunnel walk.

Alongside Sotheby’s, the four-time NBA champion is auctioning off more than 70 pairs —some game-worn— with all the proceeds going to his and his wife Ayesha’s Eat. Learn. Play Foundation that aims to make sure children in need have access to food, literacy, and “safe places to play and grow.” A lot of them are signed and include his signature Bible quote, “I can do all things…”

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“I’m excited to share this unique catalog in a way that lets fans be part of the journey,” Curry said. “Partnering with Sotheby’s to bring this auction to life gives these sneakers a platform beyond the game, where they can live on and mean something to someone else.”

It all began in November when he announced his partnership with Under Armour was coming to an end, and before picking a new suitor, he wanted to test out the entire market, immediately starting with a pair of Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita,” that he wore in San Antonio.

He’d honor Kobe repeatedly with other pairs of the Mamba sneakers, including the Jordan 3/8 pack, which pairs the two iconic Jordan silhouettes and drapes them in Lakers colorways.

Countless other Jordans were worn, often with deeper meaning, like rocking the Flu Game 12s against the Utah Jazz—the very team Jordan beat while battling an illness in the 1997 NBA Finals.

Other picks included the classic Air Force 1s, the “Olympic” Nike Uptempo, Vince Carter’s Nike Shox BB4, Air Zoom Flight 98s beloved by Gary Payton, and Anthony Edwards signature adidas, which the Wolves star said made him feel “just like I was a kid again.”

You also can’t miss Allen Iverson’s Reebok Question Mids, court-ready Roger Federer’s, and him even honoring the ladies of the WNBA by wearing Reebok’s Angel Reese 1s, as well as Nike’s A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu’s signature sneakers.

Other brands he cycled through included Li-Ning, Spunge, ANTA, New Balance, Puma, AND1, DADA Supreme, On, and HOKA, all to showcase his love of sneakers

“That’s always been the bigger purpose for me,” Curry added. “There’s no better feeling than being able to celebrate the game and enjoy everything around it, while also opening doors and giving back. I hope these special pairs that were part of a key time in my sneaker journey can carry that same energy forward.”

The lot opens up on April 13 and closes on April 28. See all of the available sneakers below.