The third and final trailer for the movie “Michael” has been released, featuring a star-studded cast including Jaafar Jackson and Nia Long. The film, produced by Graham King and others, explores the life and legacy of Michael Jackson, focusing on his journey from the Jackson Five to becoming a global entertainer. The trailer offers a glimpse into Jackson’s life off-stage and iconic performances, providing a new perspective on the legendary artist. “Michael” is set to hit U.S. theaters on April 24, 2026.

Reprising much of the same footage from earlier trailers, the new preview shows Jackson on a massive stage for one of his solo shows, as well as performing with his siblings in the Jacksons and recording tracks for his breakthrough 1979 fifth solo album, Off the Wall, with producer Quincy Jones (Kendrick Sampson). There is, naturally, also a shot of the singer chilling with his pet chimp, Bubbles. “This is what I was put on earth to do,” Jackson says in his high-toned speaking voice to the strains of “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’.” The clip ends with Jackson doing his famous moonwalk dance to “Billie Jean” on the 1983 Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever TV special and cradling his armload of eight Grammys at the 1984 awards.

The $155 million film is due out on April 24, with a cast that also includes Nia Long as mother Katherine Jackson, Larenz Tate as Motown founder Berry Gordy, Juliano Valdi as a young MJ, Laura Harrier as Jackson 5 dresser Suzanne de Passe, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Jessica Sula as sister La Toya Jackson, Liv Symone as Gladys Knight and Kevin Shinick as Dick Clark.