JayDon and Madd Hatta Connect at Disney Dreamers Academy

Source: Madd Hatta Show / Majic 102.1

The magic of Disney Dreamers Academy continues to inspire the next generation of leaders, creatives and changemakers and this year, Madd Hatta of Majic 102.1 got a firsthand look at what makes the program so special. Taking the trip down to Walt Disney World, Hatta joined hundreds of gifted students from across the country as they stepped into an experience designed to expand their vision of what is possible.

Disney Dreamers Academy is more than just a trip to the parks. It is a powerful, immersive program that connects young people with mentors, industry professionals and real world opportunities. From hands on workshops to motivational sessions, students are encouraged to explore career paths in media, entertainment, business and beyond. At its core, the academy is about showing young dreamers that their goals are within reach if they stay focused, work hard and believe in themselves.

While taking in the full experience, Madd Hatta also caught up with rising star JD McCrary, better known to fans as JayDon. The multi talented entertainer has already built an impressive resume at a young age, voicing young Simba in The Lion King, starring as Kenny Payne in The Paynes and appearing in the hit film Little. Their conversation highlighted not only his journey in the entertainment industry but also the importance of programs like Disney Dreamers Academy in helping young talent find their path early.

Moments like these are exactly what Disney Dreamers Academy is all about. By combining inspiration, education and a touch of Disney magic, the program continues to open doors for the next generation. For Madd Hatta and the students in attendance, the experience served as a reminder that dreams are not just meant to be imagined. They are meant to be pursued.

Check out Hatta’s chat with JayDon below.