Stefon Diggs Supports Ex Cardi B At D.C. ‘Little Miss Drama’ Show

Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have sparked reunion rumors after being spotted together at the rapper’s D.C. concert. The couple, who share a child, had unfollowed each other on Instagram following the Super Bowl. Diggs and his family were seen enjoying Cardi B’s show and attending her after-party, fueling speculation about their relationship status. The pair had previously faced breakup rumors in February, with sources suggesting Cardi B had pulled back from the relationship due to trust issues.

Rumors of a romantic connection between Cardi B and Stefon Diggs first surfaced in October 2024, though neither party confirmed the relationship at that time. By May 2025, the pair became more public, appearing together at events and sharing subtle social media exchanges. In November 2025, they welcomed a son, whom fans and media have nicknamed “Baby Brim” in reference to Diggs’ nickname.

Reports of a breakup emerged in February 2026. Thus, citing issues of trust and betrayal. The split appeared to be confirmed when the two unfollowed each other on Instagram around the time of the Super Bowl. Neither Cardi B nor Diggs made a public statement explaining the separation. Therefore, leaving fans to speculate about the cause.

The club sighting last night marks the first widely circulated visual documentation of the pair together since those breakup reports. Whether the evening signals a full reconciliation or simply a cordial co‑parenting arrangement remains unconfirmed. However, the timing and imagery have reignited public interest in their relationship.