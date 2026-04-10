AV R&B Minute; Kehlani, Bruno And More

Source: Instagram / @kehlani

Kehlani released a new single, “Back and Forth,” featuring Missy Elliott, ahead of her upcoming self-titled album set to be released on April 24. The track showcases a collaboration between the two artists as they sing about independence and moving forward. Kehlani’s new album marks a significant moment in her career, following her previous album, “Crash,” and she aims to bring a fresh experience to her audience with her music. Additionally, Kehlani is set to perform at the Roots Picnic 2026 in Philadelphia alongside other notable artists, signaling a new chapter in her musical journey.

Paris Jackson says legal battle over dad Michael Jackson’s estate is being used to ‘mock and belittle’ her

Paris Jackson, the beneficiary of Michael Jackson’s estate, has raised concerns about alleged mishandling of her father’s money by executors John Branca and John McClain. Despite denials from the executors, Paris has accused them of trying to make her look bad in the public eye. She claims that the litigation is a distraction from her life and career, and her attorneys have criticized the executors for using her father’s money to attack her in the media. Paris has also questioned Branca’s role in the upcoming biopic “Michael” and rejected claims of her involvement in the film.

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SelvaRey / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SelvaRey

Bruno Mars’ 2026 The Romantic Tour starts tomorrow.

Bruno Mars is set to embark on his first stadium headlining tour in nearly a decade, titled “The Romantic Tour.” The North American leg of the tour will begin on April 10 in Las Vegas and conclude on October 21 in Vancouver. Mars has added new show dates across the U.S. and Canada, featuring a mix of new hits and classic songs. Last-minute tickets are still available for various shows, with prices starting at $110 in Toronto on May 24. Special guest Anderson .Paak will join Mars on all dates, with other opening acts performing on select dates.