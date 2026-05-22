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KLASSIC KUTS: When Movies Made Us Breakdance in the Streets

Ollie & Jerry’s 1984 hit from Breakin’ captured the rise of B-boy culture with an upbeat Top 10 breakdance anthem tied to the iconic film era.

Published on May 22, 2026
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Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

Back in 1984, when the culture was still figuring out how to translate street energy to the big screen, Ollie & Jerry delivered a soundtrack record that didn’t just ride the wave—it was the wave. Breakin’… There’s No Stopping Us came straight from the Breakin’ soundtrack, and at the time, that movie felt like a cultural earthquake.

Let’s keep it real—there weren’t a lot of urban films in that era showing kids like us on the big screen. So when Breakin’ hit theaters with Turbo spinning, Shabadoo battling, and B-Boys taking over sidewalks on studio floors, it became must-see viewing. You went home after that movie and immediately tried to spin on your back like you had some invisible superpower.

And then this record hit the airwaves.

“There’s No Stopping Us” climbed into the Top 10, fueled by that bright, motivational, synth-heavy 80s energy that made everything feel possible. It was celebration music—pure optimism wrapped in breakdance culture and movie magic. You heard it and instantly pictured windmills, cardboard boxes, and park jams.

I know. It was wrapped in cross-over pop appeal that real B-Boys would “diss” but it had a nice little friendly groove and I loved it. Don’t tell the crew!

Now I’ll be honest—it hasn’t exactly aged into a “timeless classic” in the way some records do. But when I go back into my crate and drop it near the end of a set, I still get a little whimsical. It takes me right back to those days when breakdancing felt like the future and every kid believed they had a crew waiting to be formed.

Some songs aren’t forever records—they’re forever moments. And this one is exactly that.

I introduce to you a Klassic Kut – Ollie & Jerry – Breakin’ – There’s No Stoppin’ Us. Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta

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