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Throwback Of The Day

KLASSIC KUTS: The Song That Made Us “Smurf”

Tyrone Brunson’s 1982 funk instrumental “The Smurf” became the official soundtrack to a dance craze, blending early hip-hop energy with street party groove.

Published on May 29, 2026
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Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

Back in the days when a new dance craze hit the streets, it wasn’t official until it had its song. The song! You didn’t just dance—you needed the record that told you how the moment moved. And in 1982, Tyrone Brunson gave us exactly that with The Smurf.

This wasn’t just another funk groove floating through the clubs. “The Smurf” came in polished, tight, and built with that instrumental funk foundation that felt both futuristic and street-approved. It had enough bounce, swing, and rhythm-pocket precision that kids instantly locked into it. Even without lyrics telling you what to do, the music spoke the dance.

On playgrounds, block parties, and skating rinks, this was the kind of record that made everybody stop what they were doing and start figuring out the steps. You didn’t just hear it—you reacted to it.

Brunson, a talented multi-instrumentalist and bassist, knew how to build grooves that felt alive, and “The Smurf” is proof. It sits in that sweet spot where funk meets early street dance culture, capturing a moment when music and movement were basically the same thing.

And if you were a kid back then? You didn’t analyze it—you just danced. Man, those were the days!

I introduce to you a Klassic Kut – Tyrone Brunson – The Smurf. Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta

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