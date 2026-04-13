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Andra Day Wins Over Ex-Manager

Andra Day Scores Win Over Ex-Manager As 'Civil Theft' Claim Moves Forward

Published on April 12, 2026
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Andra Day has scored a major victory in her legal battle with her former manager, Jeffrey Evans, as a judge has allowed her civil theft claim to move forward. Day alleges that Evans mishandled roughly $1.6 million in earnings from her music career and continued to take a cut of her publishing income after their agreement expired. The case will now move into the discovery phase, where both sides will turn over financial records and communications related to the dispute. If not resolved, the case could go to trial, potentially resulting in Day being awarded triple the disputed amount.

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