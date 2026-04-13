Houston Celebrates Legacy at 18th Annual Family Day in the Park

Annual event brought Houstonians together for a day of family, fun, and music at Sylvester Turner Park.

Hosted by Radio ONE Houston, the free event featured live entertainment, community resources, and moments of reflection.

Radio ONE Houston presented a $5,000 check to the Sylvester Turner Foundation, continuing the mission of giving back.

Source: General / Radio One Houston

Houston showed up in a major way this past Saturday as the 18th Annual Family Day in the Park brought the community together at Sylvester Turner Park. Despite weather challenges throughout the day, the city came out strong for an afternoon filled with family, fun, and music at one of Houston’s most cherished annual traditions. This year’s event carried even deeper meaning as it honored the life and legacy of the late Sylvester Turner, celebrating his lasting impact on the city he loved.

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Family Day in the Park 2026

Hosted by Ashley Turner Captain, the free community event welcomed families from across Houston for a full day of activities designed to bring people together. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., guests enjoyed everything from live entertainment to games, community resources, and moments of reflection. The day kicked off with a powerful Praise Hour, setting the tone with uplifting performances that brought the crowd together in celebration and unity.

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Family Day in the Park 2026

The Radio ONE Houston Main Stage, driven by Houston Area Chevrolet Dealers and powered by Roxell Richards Law Firm, featured an incredible lineup during the Praise Hour including the Southeast Inspirational Choir, Aaron Fuller and New Movement, Darrel Walls, and Zacardi Cortez. Attendees were also treated to live music from J. Paul Jr. and The Zydeco Nubreedz, along with free food and drinks, baseball games, and family friendly activities that kept the energy going all afternoon.

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Family Day in the Park 2026

In a special moment during the event, Radio ONE Houston proudly presented a $5,000 check to Ashley Turner Captain in support of the Sylvester Turner Foundation, continuing the mission of giving back and uplifting the community. The gesture reflected the true spirit of the day, centered on unity, service, and honoring a legacy that continues to inspire Houston.

Source: Radio ONE Houston / Family Day in the Park 2026

A huge thank you goes out to all of our sponsors, performers, and the City of Houston for helping make this year’s event possible. Special thanks to participating sponsors including Greenlight Offer, Success Tax Help, Carwreck Cowboy, Allies in Hope, The Hip Hop Boobly Show, Houston Area Urban League, Lincoln Tech, Avenue 360 Health and Wellness, Houston Gamblers, and Kroger. Because of their support, Family Day in the Park remains a powerful reminder of what makes Houston special when the community comes together.

Houston Celebrates Legacy at 18th Annual Family Day in the Park was originally published on theboxhouston.com