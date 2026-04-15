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Michael Jackson Producer Named a Shocking Group as the GOAT

Michael Jackson Producer Just Named A Shocking Music Group As The GOAT

Music legend Teddy Riley recently shared his thoughts on the greatest music group of all time

Published on April 15, 2026
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New Edition
Source: Caesars Entertainment – Atlantic City / Caesars Entertainment

Music legend Teddy Riley recently shared his thoughts on the greatest music group of all time during an interview on the Drink Champs podcast. Riley declared that New Edition holds that title, citing their business acumen and lasting impact on the music industry. While acknowledging New Edition’s success and influence, the debate over the greatest music group of all time remains subjective and open to interpretation. Riley’s bold statement has sparked discussions among music enthusiasts about the legacy and contributions of various iconic music groups throughout history.

Michael Jackson Viral Video: King of Pop Saves Fan Who Climbed Crane During Concert

As the release date for the Michael biopic approaches, fans are revisiting the intense devotion of Michael Jackson’s followers. A resurfaced video from a 1996 concert in Seoul, South Korea, shows Jackson saving a fan who climbed a crane to reach him during a performance of Earth Song. Despite the fan’s daring actions, Jackson remained composed and continued his vocal performance without missing a beat. The incident has sparked commentary on social media, with viewers praising Jackson’s professionalism and dedication to his craft. The renewed interest in this moment highlights the unique and extreme interactions that defined Jackson’s relationship with his global audience during his touring years.

Bruno Mars concerts at State Farm Stadium expected to snarl Glendale traffic

Bruno Mars’ The Romantic Tour is set to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale for two nights, causing heavy traffic and road closures during the evening rush. Glendale police are warning commuters to expect congestion from 4 to 7 p.m., with gates opening at 7 p.m. Police advise concertgoers to arrive early and be patient, as the busiest time will be the hour before the show. Drivers are urged to plan alternate routes, allow extra time, and be courteous during the event.

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