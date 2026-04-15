Kandi Crush Battle: Angela Bofill vs Phyllis Hyman

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At 11AM on the dot, I brought you another edition of the Kandi Crush Battle, and this one right here was for the true lovers of soul and timeless R&B. I chose to put Phyllis Hyman up against Angela Bofill, because both of these women represent a level of vocal excellence and emotion that you just don’t hear every day. Phyllis Hyman, with her rich, commanding voice, built a beautiful legacy through the late ‘70s and ‘80s, blending soul, jazz, and quiet storm into something unforgettable. She had multiple charting records and even made her mark on Broadway. Then you have Angela Bofill, who brought a smooth, jazz-infused sound that felt intimate and sophisticated. Her debut album went gold, and she created a lane that still influences R&B artists today.

For this battle, I carefully selected three songs from each artist that really speak to who they are. From Phyllis Hyman, I chose “You Know How to Love Me,” “Living All Alone,” and “Can’t We Fall in Love Again.” Each one carries that depth and emotional pull she’s known for. From Angela Bofill, I went with “Too Tough,” “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter,” and “I Try,” because they highlight her smooth delivery and heartfelt storytelling. When I listen to these two, I hear the difference in how they connect — Phyllis gives you that bold, powerful presence, while Angela brings a softer, more delicate touch. And when I opened up the lines, the listeners felt it too. It was a tough decision across the board, because this one wasn’t just about the songs — it was about the feeling.