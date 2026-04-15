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Stay Active, Stay Connected At Landmark Community Center

Published on April 15, 2026
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Kandi Eastman
Source: Majic 102.1 / General

You know I always say… taking care of yourself should feel good, and over at the Landmark Community Center, they are making sure you can do just that while having a little fun along the way. Right in the heart of the community, they offer a variety of classes that keep you moving and connected — from Tai Chi and weight training to high-energy favorites like Zumba and two-step. It’s something for everybody, no matter where you are on your fitness journey.

Now one thing I especially love is the sense of community they bring into it. You can join dance classes on Tuesdays and Wednesdays with Ms. Bonita, and also connect with Sheila Brown and the Happy Feet Dancers, who are all about movement, rhythm, and joy. These classes aren’t just about working out — they’re about feeling good, building confidence, and enjoying the moment. For class times and more details, make sure you check in with the Landmark Community Center. Trust me… your mind, body, and spirit will thank you.

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