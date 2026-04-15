Prince Celebration In June

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Prince Celebration 2026, a tribute event marking the 10th anniversary of Prince’s passing, will take place in Minneapolis from June 3 to June 7. The event will feature performances by members of The Revolution and the NPG, as well as guest appearances by Chaka Khan, Morris Day, Miguel, and others. The celebration will also include discussions, panels, and spotlights on five of Prince’s albums, offering fans a deeper look into the artist’s life and legacy. Tickets and programming details are available at showclix.com/tickets/prince-celebration-2026.