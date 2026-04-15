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Step Inside “The Mummy” Horror Experience in Houston Today

Step Inside “The Mummy” Horror Experience in Houston Today

Published on April 15, 2026
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The Mummy
Source: General / The Mummy

Houston movie fans and thrill seekers have a chance to face their fears in a one of a kind immersive experience happening today. 97.9 The Box’s DJ J-Que is teaming up with the station for a live appearance at Regal MarqE, located at 7600 Katy Freeway, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., giving fans a chance to connect while stepping into the world of horror.

The activation brings the upcoming film “The Mummy,” directed by Lee Cronin, to life in a bold and interactive way. Guests will have the opportunity to climb inside a sarcophagus, experience exclusive footage in complete darkness, and have their reactions livestreamed to friends waiting outside. The experience is designed to test your nerves and put you right in the middle of the terror.

The event is completely free and open to the public from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., making it the perfect after work or evening stop for anyone looking for something different in Houston. Whether you are a horror fan or just curious to see if you can handle the intensity, this is an experience built to leave a lasting impression.

“The Mummy” hits theaters Friday, April 17, so this is your chance to get a preview before it officially lands on the big screen. If you think you can handle it, step inside and find out.

Step Inside “The Mummy” Horror Experience in Houston Today was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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