Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

Let’s Talk Crawfish & Community: National Crawfish Day

Let’s Talk Crawfish & Community: National Crawfish Day

Published on April 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kandi's Sweet Deals
Source: Majic 102.1 / General

Oh, it’s one of my favorite days to celebrate—National Crawfish Day—and if you know, you know. Now I had to make sure y’all were plugged in properly, because over at BB’s Tex-Orleans in the Heights, they are doing it the right way. I’m talking about some of the best crawfish in the city, seasoned just right, and let me not forget to mention the service. Ask for Michael Browne—when I tell you he’s one of the best servers in town, I mean that. The kind of energy that makes you feel right at home while you’re cracking shells and enjoying every bite. So yes, go ahead and stop by today and treat yourself.

Now what I really love is that the love doesn’t stop at just one day. BB’s is showing appreciation all week long. Every Friday, teachers are celebrated with free appetizers during happy hour—and I always say, take care of the people who take care of our future. Mondays? The kids are eating free when they’ve got their Krewe badge, which makes it a perfect family night. And Tuesdays, they didn’t forget about the rest of the little ones—two kids can eat free with the purchase of one adult entrée. That’s a deal you can feel good about.

So whether you’re there for the crawfish, the community, or just a good time with good people, this is one of those spots that keeps giving. And I love sharing places like this with y’all—because great food is always better when it comes with great vibes.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
SKOREA-NATURE-INSECTS-LOVEBUGS
Madd Hatta's Daily Dilemma  |  Madd Hatta

Stuck on You: The Lovebug “Invasion” Taking Over Houston

Comment
Stéphane Rolland - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026
Entertainment  |  KG Smooth

Andra Day Wins Over Ex-Manager

Comment
The R&B Tour
Events  |  J. Bachelor

Chris Brown and Usher Bring The R and B Tour to Houston October 9

Comment
8 Items
Athletes  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Fashion Moments From The 2026 WNBA Draft

Comment
HATTAS MADD VACATION 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Hatta’s Madd Vacation: Win The Ultimate Walt Disney World Experience

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close