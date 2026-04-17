Let’s Talk Crawfish & Community: National Crawfish Day

Source: Majic 102.1 / General

Oh, it’s one of my favorite days to celebrate—National Crawfish Day—and if you know, you know. Now I had to make sure y’all were plugged in properly, because over at BB’s Tex-Orleans in the Heights, they are doing it the right way. I’m talking about some of the best crawfish in the city, seasoned just right, and let me not forget to mention the service. Ask for Michael Browne—when I tell you he’s one of the best servers in town, I mean that. The kind of energy that makes you feel right at home while you’re cracking shells and enjoying every bite. So yes, go ahead and stop by today and treat yourself.

Now what I really love is that the love doesn’t stop at just one day. BB’s is showing appreciation all week long. Every Friday, teachers are celebrated with free appetizers during happy hour—and I always say, take care of the people who take care of our future. Mondays? The kids are eating free when they’ve got their Krewe badge, which makes it a perfect family night. And Tuesdays, they didn’t forget about the rest of the little ones—two kids can eat free with the purchase of one adult entrée. That’s a deal you can feel good about.

So whether you’re there for the crawfish, the community, or just a good time with good people, this is one of those spots that keeps giving. And I love sharing places like this with y’all—because great food is always better when it comes with great vibes.