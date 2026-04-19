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Dow Inc. Appoints Karen S. Carter as CEO

Karen S. Carter To Become The First Black Woman CEO In Dow Inc.’s 126-Year History

Published on April 19, 2026
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Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Karen S. Carter has been appointed as the new CEO of Dow, becoming the first Black woman to lead the company in its 126-year history. With a background in various roles within the company, Carter is set to take over from the current CEO, Jim Fitterling, who will move into an executive chairman role. Despite challenges in the industry, Carter is focused on delivering innovative solutions and setting a new competitive standard for Dow. Her appointment comes at a time when diversity in corporate leadership is being increasingly recognized and celebrated.

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