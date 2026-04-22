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Let’s go ahead and set the mood, because this one? Yeah… it’s THAT type of vibe.

Dru Hill vs. H-Town is a battle of slow jams that defined intimacy in two completely different ways.

Dru Hill, led by Sisqó, brought drama, vocals, and range. They could go from high-energy to deeply emotional in seconds. Songs like “Tell Me,” “These Are The Times,” and “We’re Not Making Love No More” are pure storytelling. You felt every run, every note, every ounce of emotion.

Then you’ve got H-Town, and Houston KNOWS what time it is when they come on. These are the kings of slow, unapologetic R&B. “Knockin’ Da Boots” and “They Like It Slow” didn’t dance around the topic—they leaned into it. Smooth, seductive, and straight to the point.

This battle isn’t even subtle: Do you want vocal acrobatics and emotion… or straight slow jam pressure? Either way, somebody’s dimming the lights.