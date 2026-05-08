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Kandi’s Candy Crush: Dazz Band vs. Zapp – Legends Face Off

The Kandi Crush Battle: Dazz Band vs. Zapp – Funk Legends Face Off

Published on May 8, 2026
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Majic Under The Stars 2016
Source: Sanerica D. / Sanerica D.


Alright, now we’re stepping into LEGEND territory.

Dazz Band vs. Zapp is not just a battle—it’s a celebration of funk, groove, and innovation.

Zapp, led by Roger Troutman, changed the game with the talkbox and futuristic sound. Songs like “Computer Love,” “More Bounce to the Ounce,” and “Doo Wah Ditty” didn’t just make you dance—they influenced generations of artists in hip-hop and R&B.

Then you’ve got Dazz Band, who brought pure energy. “Let It Whip,” “Joystick,” and “Heartbeat” are records that instantly get people moving. Their sound is upbeat, infectious, and impossible to ignore.

This one is for the dancers: Do you want that smooth, electronic funk… or that high-energy groove? Either way, the party just started.

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