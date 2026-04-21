Michael Jackson’s single glove was not just a fashion statement,

Source: Courtesy / Lionsgate

Michael Jackson’s iconic single glove was not just a fashion statement, but a personal choice to conceal the early signs of vitiligo on his hand. Actress Cicely Tyson revealed that the glove was designed to camouflage the skin condition, which was gradually becoming more visible over time. Fans now understand that the glove, initially meant to cover up, became a defining element of Michael’s persona, with some suggesting that it also accentuated his hand movements while dancing. The glove’s symbolism has sparked renewed interest and appreciation among fans, highlighting the deeper significance behind this iconic accessory.

‘Michael’ Director Has Some ‘Pause’ Over Jackson Abuse Allegations: ‘People Do Some Nasty Things for Money’

The director of the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic shared his thoughts on the sexual abuse accusations against the singer, including the cases involving Jordan Chandler, Wade Robson, and James Safechuck. Despite multiple accusers, the director, Antoine Fuqua, expressed skepticism about the allegations, citing concerns about the motives of some accusers’ parents. Fuqua acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the accusations but suggested that financial gain could be a factor. The film underwent reshoots to comply with legal restrictions regarding the portrayal of Jordan Chandler, and Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, distanced herself from the production.

Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Colman Domingo & Jackson Family Attend ‘Michael’ Premiere In LA

Stars including Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, and Colman Domingo attended the premiere of ‘Michael’ in Los Angeles, celebrating the legacy of Michael Jackson. The event featured emotional moments, standout fashion, and powerful reactions from the Jackson family. Ryan Reynolds showed support for wife Blake Lively amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni, with some claims heading to trial in May. Lyricist Sameer Anjaan launched his music label, Amoura Music, criticizing the lack of creative autonomy in the music industry and attributing the failure of songs in certain films to their quality. Sameer also praised Javed Akhtar for securing royalties for lyricists and shared his views on the controversial lyrics of Nora Fatehi’s song ‘Sarke Chunar’.