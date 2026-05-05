Droppin’ Jewels: The Kids Are Watching

Source: Hero Images / Getty

Every weekday at 5:26 PM, I, The Madd Hatta, bring you “Droppin’ Jewels” on Magic 102.1—a moment to reflect, learn, and grow. But Tuesdays? Tuesdays are special. Truth Tuesday is where I lay it all out, no sugarcoating. This week, I dropped a jewel that hits home for every parent: “Be careful what you do at home and with your spouse because the kids are watching.”

Let me tell you, this isn’t just a catchy phrase—it’s a reality backed by research. Studies show that children absorb everything they see at home, from how parents argue to how they show love. According to the Institute for Family Studies, kids as young as six months can sense and react to parental conflict. Frequent, heated arguments can lead to anxiety, depression, and even poor academic performance in children. On the flip side, when parents model healthy conflict resolution, kids learn valuable skills they carry into their own relationships.

But it’s not just about arguments. A study published in ScienceDirect highlights how the quality of mother-father relationships directly impacts a child’s social-emotional competence. Harmonious relationships foster emotional security and better social skills, while conflict-ridden homes can lead to emotional insecurity and behavioral issues.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

As a father, I’ve seen firsthand how my actions ripple through my family. My kids don’t just hear my words; they watch my every move. They see how I treat their mother, how I handle stress, and even how I celebrate victories. Every gesture becomes a lesson, every reaction a blueprint for their future relationships.

So, what’s the takeaway? Be intentional. Be consistent. Be accountable. Your kids are watching, even when you think they’re not. And trust me, they remember. They internalize. They grow into the adults we shape them to be.

This Truth Tuesday, let’s commit to being the role models our kids deserve. Because at the end of the day, the jewels we drop aren’t just for us—they’re for the next generation.

Tap in for “Dropping Jewels with The Madd Hatta” weekdays at 5:26 on Majic 102.1.