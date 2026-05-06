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Droppin’ Jewels: The Career Pivot Edition

Discover how to pivot your career effectively with insights on adapting skills, industry shifts, and leveraging opportunities for growth.

Published on May 6, 2026
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Every weekday at 5:26 PM, I, The Madd Hatta, take to the airwaves with “Droppin’ Jewels,” a segment where I share nuggets of wisdom to inspire and empower. But Wednesdays? Oh, Wednesdays are special. That’s when we dive into “Work Life Wednesday,” and this week, I dropped jewels on a topic that’s hitting home for so many: the career pivot.

Industries are shifting faster than ever. Roles are being redefined overnight, and technology is reshaping the workplace landscape. If you’re feeling stuck or stagnant, it’s not just you—it’s the world around us evolving at breakneck speed. But here’s the thing: a pivot doesn’t mean starting over. It means repositioning your skills where they’re needed most.

Take this stat: 59% of U.S. professionals were actively seeking new jobs in 2024. That’s not just a number; it’s a movement. People are realizing that staying static in a rapidly changing world is no longer an option. By 2030, 70% of the skills required across occupations will have changed due to advancements in AI and automation. The message is clear: adapt or risk being left behind.

So, how do you pivot? Start small. Upskill online, take on cross-department projects, or even explore side gigs. These small bets can open doors that pay dividends later. Think of your career like an investment portfolio—diversify your skills, build relationships, and be ready when opportunity knocks.

Professionals who’ve successfully pivoted often report higher job satisfaction. In fact, 80% of career changers say they’re happier in their new roles. And for those over 40, the data is even more encouraging. McKinsey’s 2024 Career Mobility Report found that 35% of career pivots happen after 40, with those individuals reporting 28% higher job satisfaction.

The key? Be intentional, strategic, and proactive. Don’t wait for someone to hand you a new role—create the conditions for it. As I always say, “Stop working harder and start working smarter.” That’s how you level up.

So, what’s your next move? Let’s pivot together.

In the meantime, check out “Dropping Jewels with The Madd Hatta” weekdays at 5:26 on Majic 102.1.

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