‘Michael’ King of Opening Weekend

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The Michael Jackson biopic, ‘Michael’, has made a remarkable debut in theatres, grossing USD 97 million domestically and USD 217 million globally in its opening weekend. The film’s success surpasses the previous record set by ‘Straight Outta Compton’ for the best start of all time for a biopic. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson, the movie has sparked renewed discussions about the late pop icon’s legacy. Despite his enduring musical influence, Jackson’s life remains controversial due to legal issues, leading to mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.