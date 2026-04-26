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‘Michael’ King of Opening Weekend

‘Michael’ moonwalks to $97 million opening, shattering record for music biopics

Published on April 26, 2026
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Michael Movie Advance Screening with Southern University
Source: Southern University and A&M College / Getty

The Michael Jackson biopic, ‘Michael’, has made a remarkable debut in theatres, grossing USD 97 million domestically and USD 217 million globally in its opening weekend. The film’s success surpasses the previous record set by ‘Straight Outta Compton’ for the best start of all time for a biopic. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson, the movie has sparked renewed discussions about the late pop icon’s legacy. Despite his enduring musical influence, Jackson’s life remains controversial due to legal issues, leading to mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

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