AV Daily Power Point “Where God Wipes Away Every Tear”

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“‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death’ or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”

Revelation 21:4

Life’s storms can leave us adrift, tears blurring our vision. Yet, amidst the chaos, Revelation 21:4 whispers a promise that transcends mere comfort – it’s a battle cry of hope. A future where every tear, every pang of pain, is forever wiped away. This isn’t a distant fantasy; it’s the unshakeable anchor for our weary souls.

Imagine a breathtaking reality – reunions with loved ones, not goodbyes, and bodies free from the shackles of pain. This incredible future isn’t a “maybe”; it’s a guaranteed “yes” because of Christ’s sacrifice. The tears we shed now? They’re not meaningless. They’re a poignant echo of our deep longing for a perfect home, a testament to our faith in the unseen.

Don’t let this promise remain just words on a page. Carry it with you throughout your day. Every burden, every struggle, is temporary. We, as children of God, are destined for an eternity overflowing with joy, an eternity where tears will simply never fall again. Let this truth be your shield, your strength, and your unwavering hope as you navigate the present.

Dear God, On days when tears seem to be the only language my heart knows, I find a flicker of hope in Your promise from Revelation 21:4. You’ve told us about a day when You will dry every tear and take away all the pain and sorrow we feel. This promise is like a treasure in hard times. Please help me to never lose sight of it, even when sadness feels like it’s closing in. It’s comforting to know there’s a place You’ve prepared for us, free from pain and full of joy. Lord, fill me with Your strength to face today’s challenges. Let the hope of what’s to come light up my path and guide my steps. With You, I know the future is bright. Thank You for always being there, for every tear I cry, and for the beautiful promise of no more tears to come. In Jesus’ name, Amen.