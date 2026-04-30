The Kandi Crush Battle: Ne-Yo vs. Jamie Foxx

Source: Odyssey Garza / Kevin Rawls / Majic 102.1

Today’s Kandi Crush Battle is smooth from top to bottom. Ne-Yo versus Jamie Foxx.

Now this is interesting because one is arguably one of the greatest singer-songwriters of his generation… and the other is an Oscar winner who quietly built a serious R&B catalog. Ne-Yo came in writing hits before he even dominated as an artist. Then once he stepped out front? It was over. “Sexy Love,” “So Sick,” “Miss Independent,” the man was on a run. Today’s selections show his range:

“U 2 Luv” brings feel-good bounce.

“Sexy Love” is peak romantic Ne-Yo.

“Miss Independent” is a whole anthem.

Then there’s Jamie Foxx — and don’t ever treat him like he was just acting his way into music. “Unpredictable” went No.1 on the R&B charts and became a staple. “Slow Jamz,” even as a feature, is iconic. And “She Got Her Own” with Ne-Yo makes this battle even more layered That’s what makes today so fun — these artists overlap in ways. Ne-Yo wrote and defined a generation of modern R&B. Jamie brought charisma, musicianship and crossover power.

One gave us hit factory consistency. One gave us surprise heavyweight moments. And song for song? This gets hard. Do you go with the swagger of “Unpredictable” or the smoothness of “Sexy Love”? Does “Miss Independent” outlast “Slow Jamz”? And how do you even judge “She Got Her Own” when both artists are on it? That’s where the listeners come in.