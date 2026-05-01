The Kandi Crush Battle: Alexander O’Neal vs Morris Day

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Today’s Kandi Crush Battle? Baby this is a groove.We’re heading to Minneapolis for Alexander O’Neal versus Morris Day, and if you know your funk and soul… you already know this is elite. Alexander O’Neal possessed one of the most commanding voices in R&B. Multiple gold and platinum albums, timeless slow jams, and a voice that sounded like heartbreak dressed in velvet. “If You Were Here Tonight” alone could win some battles by itself. “Saturday Love” with Cherrelle? Classic duet history. “Fake” brought funk and attitude.

Then here comes Morris Day, frontman, showman, cool personified.With The Time and beyond, Morris brought style and swagger few could touch. Prince-adjacent? Sure. But Morris was his own force. “Cool” is exactly what it says. “Fishnet” is funky chaos. “Gigolos Get Lonely Too” gave us vulnerability under all that bravado.

And what makes this matchup special is it’s smooth seduction versus flashy funk. Alexander O’Neal sings to your heart. Morris Day struts through the room. “Saturday Love” versus “Cool” feels like two different worlds. “If You Were Here Tonight” versus “Gigolos Get Lonely Too”? Whew. And “Fake” versus “Fishnet” is pure fun.

This is musicianship. Showmanship. Legacy. Two artists who helped define the sound and style of the ‘80s. No winner yet — because that’s YOUR job. At 11, we press play… and Houston decides.