Woman Attacked in Houston Restaurant Restroom, Suspect Arrested

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A Houston woman is recovering after a terrifying encounter inside a restaurant restroom that quickly turned violent. The incident happened in the middle of the day and has now led to a serious criminal charge against the suspect.

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According to authorities, the attack took place at a Timmy Chan’s location on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The suspect has since been arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case.

The 54 year old victim, who asked not to be identified, said she and her husband stopped by the restaurant for a meal around 2 p.m. She told reporters that shortly after walking in, she headed toward the restroom when a man approached her asking for money.

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She said she tried to ignore him and continued inside the restroom, but as she attempted to close and lock the door, the man forced his way in behind her. What followed, she said, was a violent struggle that left her fearing for her life.

The woman described being choked and slammed against the wall as she tried to fight back and call for help. She said the suspect threatened to kill her while demanding she stay quiet. Her screams were eventually heard by her husband, who rushed in and was able to pull the attacker off of her.

Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 7 said deputies were called to the scene, and a security guard was able to locate the suspect less than a block away. He was taken into custody without further incident. Investigators noted the situation may involve mental health concerns, as the suspect reportedly told them he was hungry and trying to get money. Court records show he has a prior felony conviction tied to a 2019 family violence case.

The victim says she is now focused on healing, both physically and emotionally, after the traumatic ordeal. She described lingering pain, sleepless nights, and heightened fear following the attack, adding that she feels fortunate to have survived. Restaurant management has since expressed concern over what happened and is reviewing its current security measures as the investigation continues.

Woman Attacked in Houston Restaurant Restroom, Suspect Arrested was originally published on theboxhouston.com