Kandi’s Sweet Deals: 5 Freebies Worth Claiming This Month

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Listen… birthdays are expensive enough. Between dinner, drinks, outfits and trying to act surprised when they bring out the sparkler dessert, your wallet can take a hit. That’s why I’m here to help you celebrate smarter with Kandi’s Sweet Deals — and baby these birthday freebies are worth claiming.

Let’s start with Benihana, because this one may be the crown jewel. If you’re signed up for Chef’s Table, you can score a $50 birthday certificate. And if you know Benihana, you know that gets you well on the way to hibachi chicken fried rice, filet, shrimp, those famous dipping sauces and a chef tossing onion volcanoes in your face. That’s not a coupon… that’s an experience.

Then there’s Buffalo Wild Wings, giving out six free wings during your birthday month. Traditional or boneless, lemon pepper or mango habanero — I’m not mad at free wings, especially if you turn that into a whole game-night meal with fries and a cold drink.

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P.F. Chang’s is offering a free appetizer or dessert during your birthday month, and that can go a long way. We’re talking lettuce wraps, crispy green beans, dynamite shrimp… or if you’re sweet like me, maybe finish with The Great Wall of Chocolate.

Capitol Grille is keeping it classy with a complimentary dessert, and no rewards sign-up needed. I love that. Show up, celebrate and enjoy something rich and decadent after a steak dinner.

And if you want classic comfort food, Denny’s has that free Everyday Value Slam, while IHOP is giving birthday folks a free full stack of Original Buttermilk Pancakes. Listen, breakfast lovers won.

What I love about these deals is they let you stretch your birthday beyond one day. Why have one celebration when you can turn it into a whole birthday month tour?

Here’s my advice: stack these freebies. Hit IHOP for breakfast, Buffalo Wild Wings for lunch, Benihana for dinner. I’m just saying… work smarter. And don’t sleep on signing up early. Most rewards programs want you registered before your birthday rolls around. Celebrating doesn’t always have to cost. Sometimes birthday blessings come with pancakes.