Celebrating James Brown: The Godfather’s Legacy Still Moves Us

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This weekend we celebrate a giant. A revolutionary. A man whose fingerprints are all over music. James Brown. And let me tell you — there is no funk, soul, hip-hop or performance culture without him. They called him The Godfather of Soul, but honestly that barely covers it. James Brown changed rhythm. Changed performance.Changed swagger.

Songs like “I Got You (I Feel Good),” “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag,” “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World,” “Get Up Offa That Thing,” and of course “Say It Loud — I’m Black and I’m Proud” weren’t just records. They were movements. His grooves laid the foundation for funk. His stage show became the standard. His band arrangements influenced generations. And let’s talk about sampling. Hip-hop practically built a wing of history off James Brown breaks.From Public Enemy to Dr. Dre to countless producers, his DNA is everywhere. And performance? Baby… nobody worked harder. The capes. The spins. The splits. The sweat. The microphone tricks.

James Brown didn’t perform songs.He commanded stages. And beyond music, his cultural impact was powerful. At a time of social unrest, he was using his platform to uplift Black pride and push empowerment. That matters. He earned countless honors, charted dozens of hits and inspired everybody from Michael Jackson and Prince to Bruno Mars and Beyoncé. That’s lineage. And what I love most? His music still moves. Literally. Try sitting still when James Brown comes on. You can’t. That groove won’t let you. On his birthday, we’re not just celebrating an artist. We’re honoring one of the architects of modern music. The man gave us funk. Gave us soul. Gave us rhythm. And gave performers a masterclass. James Brown wasn’t just ahead of his time. He helped create the times that followed. And that …is legendary.