Source: Anadolu / Getty

Rockets Defeat Lakers In Game Five

The Houston Rockets won a second straight win-or-go-home matchup in a 99-93 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Five at Crypto-Dot-Com Arena. Jabari Smith Jr. paced Houston with 22 points and two blocks. Tari Eason chipped in 18 points while Amen Thompson finished with 15. The Lakers still lead the best-of-seven series 3-2. LeBron James had a game-high 25 points for LA in the losing effort. Austin Reaves had 22 points off the bench in his return from injury. The Rockets host the Lakers in Game Six on Friday.

NBA Playoff Recap

Another day of NBA playoff action is in the rearview. The East’s top-seeded Detroit Pistons kept their season alive with a 116-109 victory over the Orlando Magic in the Motor City. Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers took a 3-2 series lead over the Toronto Raptors following a 125-120 home win. The action continues Thursday with a trio of Game Sixes. The Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers, the Atlanta Hawks host the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves entertain the Denver Nuggets.

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Report: Texans Sign LB Al-Shaair To Three-Year Extension

The Texans are rewarding a key member of their defense with a new contract. NFL Network reports that Houston is signing Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair [[ uh-ZEEZ al-SHY-er ]] to a three-year, 54-million-dollar contract extension. Al-Shaair made his first career Pro Bowl last season after totaling 103 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a stout Houston defense. The 28-year-old former undrafted free agent is entering his third season with the team.

Astros Game Against Orioles Postponed

The Astros have their matchup against the Orioles yesterday postponed due to rain. Houston will now face Baltimore in a doubleheader today to close out the three-game series at Camden Yards. The Astros enter the day at 11-and-19.