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Kandi Crush Battle: Keyshia Cole vs Fantasia

Published on May 7, 2026
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Fantasia
Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo FilmMagic / Getty

Oh this one right here? This is PAIN vs POWER.

You’ve got Keyshia Cole representing heartbreak anthems, and Fantasia bringing those soul-shaking vocals.

Keyshia Cole made a career off real-life emotions. “I Remember” and “Shoulda Let You Go” hit different because they feel personal. Then you’ve got “Love” — and let’s be honest, that’s one of the most relatable R&B records EVER. She speaks for the people who’ve been through it.

Fantasia, on the other hand, SINGS. “Free Yourself” is an anthem. “Truth Is” is heartbreak but with strength. And “When I See You”? That’s joy, love and vocals all wrapped into one.

This battle is about connection. Do you want the storytelling and relatability of Keyshia? Or the powerhouse delivery and emotion of Fantasia?

Either way… somebody’s singing loud in their car after this one.

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