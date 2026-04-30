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Karlous Miller Catches Up With J-Que Ahead of Houston Show

We Them Ones: Karlous Miller Catches Up With J-Que Ahead of Houston Show

Published on April 30, 2026
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We Them Ones Houston Interview
Source: 97.9 The Box / Good Morning H-Town

Houston is getting ready to laugh, and DJ J-Que made sure to set the tone early. The Good Morning H-Town personality recently caught up with comedian Karlous Miller ahead of his upcoming stop in the city for the highly anticipated We Them Ones Comedy Tour.

CLICK FOR TICKETS TO ‘WE THEM ONES’ COMEY TOUR

During the conversation, Miller brought his signature humor and unfiltered takes, giving fans a preview of the energy they can expect when he hits the stage.

With Houston locked in as one of the tour’s biggest stops, the May 9 show is shaping up to be a must see night of comedy. Known for his quick wit and standout moments on stage and across social media, Karlous Miller continues to be one of the most talked about comedians in the game. Fans can expect a full night of laughs from an all star lineup featuring talent from film, television, and digital platforms, making this one of the hottest tickets in the city.

Check out the interview below.

We Them Ones: Karlous Miller Catches Up With J-Que Ahead of Houston Show was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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