Letter From The Editor: Our Founding Mothers Of Beauty Are Women To Know

Source: iOneDigital / HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire

Planning every year for our annual Women To Know list begins with a single idea. And that idea evolves into a theme, a mood, a vision until we have a fleshed-out approach. What started with a seed, “founding mothers,” developed into this year’s creative direction. Immediately, I thought of the foundation of beauty as it relates to nature…mother nature. Think: elements. Beauty and hair products using natural ingredients from the land. Like the creamy yellow hue of shea butter or the vibrant color of saffron, a popular shade in an eye shadow palette. Combined with textures and hues that accentuate the melanin of women like our cover stars Danessa Myricks, Janell Stephens and Ashunta Sheriff.

I was introduced to all of our cover stars before actually meeting them. Danessa Myricks’ Yummy Glow Serum single-handedly revived my dull skin, and Camille Rose’s Twisting Butter has nourished my strands for years. Ashunta Sheriff’s lip oil is a staple in my makeup bag. Each woman is more than deserving of recognition. Being an entrepreneur comes with inherent struggles and being a Black woman adds a nuanced layer to it. Seeing their smiles on set is a reminder that all the hard work that goes into not only planning but also executing does not go in vain. It’s what fuels us at HB: championing Black women and telling their stories.

It’s a labor of love, but the excitement of seeing it all come together on shoot day is the ultimate reward. In a time when the current administration has done its best to undermine the arts in a way that has trickled down to this very shoot with intense budget cuts and sales dollars that have dwindled, every tan, brown, dark brown face on set is present and willing to go above and beyond despite reduced resources. But the passion in the work allows for it all to come together because our people take pride in everything we do. So even with little, we show up more.

Women To Know is a team effort. From the effervescent energy of stylist Roger McKenzie to Janell Stephen’s hairstylist, who transformed her hair in three styles in minutes. We thank Danessa, Janell and Ashunta for trusting us with their time, energy, and wisdom. And I’m grateful to have shared space with them.

Letter From The Editor: Our Founding Mothers Of Beauty Are Women To Know was originally published on hellobeautiful.com