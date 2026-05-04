May 4th Marks Star Wars Day

Source: Walt Disney Pictures / Walt Disney Pictures

May the Force be with you this May 4th. Today people around the world will celebrate Star Wars Day. The unofficial holiday honoring Jedi, droids and the Force doesn’t get its roots from a galaxy far, far away. Instead, it dates back to 1979 in Britain when Margaret Thatcher was named Britain’s first female prime minister. To celebrate her victory, her party took out an ad in the London Evening News saying “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations.” The catchy pun has since been the unofficial greeting for Star Wars fans on the holiday.

2026 Met Gala Takes Place Monday Evening In NYC

The stage is set for the Met Gala. The Metropolitan Museum of Art is rolling out the red carpet for celebrities with the dress code for this evening being “Fashion Is Art” and the theme “Costume Art.” The 2026 Met Gala will be co-chaired by Beyonce, as she makes her return to the event for the first time in a decade, along with Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour. “Vogue” magazine says this year’s dress code encourages attendees to “consider the many ways that designers use the body as their blank canvas.”

Hollywood Actors And Studios Agree To New Deal

No drama this time around. Hollywood studios and producers have a tentative deal with the actors union, SAG-AFTRA, wrapping up contract talks Saturday. It’s a four year deal instead of the usual three, and SAG-AFTRA member Chuck Slavin told NBC Los Angeles that this is concerning. He said “looking at how fast technology is advancing, a four year deal locks us into a disadvantage.” Slavin and the other members will soon vote on the deal. And the Writers Guild just passed theirs. Three years ago actors and writers went on the longest strike in Hollywood history, shutting down the industry for months.