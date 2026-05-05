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AV R&B Minute On Janet , Justin and More

AV R&B Minute On Janet ,Justin, and More

  Janet Jackson is set to make a special appearance at the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum's

Published on May 5, 2026
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2018 Janet Jackson
Source: JanetJackson.com / client provided

Janet Jackson To Appear At 2026 Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala

  Janet Jackson is set to make a special appearance at the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum’s 2026 Grammy Hall of Fame Gala this week.  The event will mark the celebration of her album “Rhythm Nations 1814” being inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. The event will also feature performances by George Clinton, Heart’s Anny and Nancy Wilson, Teddy Swims and more.  The Grammy Hall of Fame Gala is taking place at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on May 8th. 

Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj’s “Beauty And A Beat” Reaches Number One On Billboard Global Excluding U.S. Chart

Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj’s “Beauty and a Beat” is topping the Billboard Global Excluding U.S. Chart.  According to Luminate, the 2012 hit landed at the top of the May 2nd chart.  Bieber performed the song during his April 11th performance at Coachella.  It marks the singer’s 3rd number one on the chart.  This is Minaj’s first time reaching number one on Global Excluding U.S. list.

Post Malone Postponing Tour

Post Malone is canceling the first few weeks of his upcoming tour with Jelly Roll.  The singer announced the change on Instagram, saying after he checked his schedule following Stagecoach, he realized the timing wasn’t going to work.  Post Malone said the tour will be pushed back about three weeks so he can finish some new tracks he’s been working on and apologized to fans who had tickets to the affected shows. 

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