AV H -Town Headlines

Major downtown parking garage closing to expand convention center, raising concerns before World Cup

Investigation underway after man dies shortly after being taken to Galveston County Jail

Study finds more Americans using drugs and marijuana to sleep, risking addiction and withdrawal

Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One Houston

Major Downtown Parking Garage Closes To Make Room For GRB Expansion

A lot of people who work in downtown Houston are going to have to find someplace else to park. The Avenida South Garage has closed in order to make room for the two-billion-dollar expansion of the George R. Brown Convention Center. The nearly 15-hundred-space garage will be torn down, though Houston First, the owner of the convention center, hasn’t yet said when that will happen. Some commuters wonder if it was a good idea to remove such a convenient parking area just before the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to town.

La Marque Man Dies Shortly After Being Taken To Galveston Jail

An investigation is underway into the death of a man shortly after he was taken to Galveston County Jail. La Marque police arrested Jarrod Holt around 5 a.m. Sunday on a felony parole board warrant. After Holt was taken to the jail, he told medical staffers he had ingested cocaine. He soon started showing severe symptoms and was taken to UTMB Galveston, where he was pronounced dead around 6:45 a.m. The sheriff’s office notified the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers about Holt’s death.

Study: More Americans Using Drugs/Marijuana To Sleep

A new health survey indicates more and more Americans are using drugs and marijuana to get to sleep. Dr. Joe Galati says any drug, whether it’s edibles or even melatonin, doesn’t get to the core issue which could be anything from sleep apnea to restless leg syndrome or simply anxiety. Dr. Galati says if you routinely resort to drugs or medications to fall asleep, you risk addiction and withdrawal symptoms if you try to get off the drugs.

Astros Defeat Red Sox In Extra Innings

The Astros capped off their road trip with a win in extra innings. Houston beat the Boston Red Sox 3-1 in a 10-inning battle at Fenway Park. Cam Smith hit a go-ahead two-run single in the top of the 10th and went 3-for-5 with two RBIs to lead the way at the plate. Bryan Abreu earned his first win in relief as the Astros improved to 14-and-21. They host the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight.

Rockets Lose To Lakers, Eliminated From Playoffs

The Rockets’ season came to an end on Friday. Houston lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 98-78 in Game Six at the Toyota Center. Amen Thompson scored a team-high 18 points in the losing effort. Alperen Sengun chipped in 17 points and 11 rebounds as the Rockets lost the best-of-seven series 4-2.