Kandi’s Sweet Deals: 5 Birthday Freebies You Need to Know

Source: Majic 102.1 / General

Now you already know I love a good deal… but baby, when it’s your birthday? You deserve to be spoiled—and I’m here to make sure you don’t miss out on a single freebie. I’ve been doing my homework, and there are some real gems out here that will have you eating GOOD without spending a dime.

Let’s start with Chili’s, because who doesn’t want to end their birthday meal with something sweet? When you sign up for their rewards, they’ll hook you up with a complimentary dessert, and trust me, those molten cakes hit different when they’re free. Smashburger is also showing love with a free shake that you can redeem on your birthday or even within seven days of it, which gives you a little flexibility if your schedule is packed. Jersey Mike’s is coming through strong too—if you’re part of their email club, you can get a free regular sub and a 16-ounce drink, and that’s a full meal, not just a snack.

Now let me tell you about The Cheesecake Factory… because this one right here is dangerous in the best way. With over 60 flavors on the menu, they’re offering a complimentary slice, and choosing just one might be the hardest decision you make all day. And then there’s Red Robin, which is always a fan favorite. Adults can get a free burger during their birthday month, and for the kids? They’re getting a free meal too, so the whole family can celebrate.

Bottom line, don’t just let your birthday pass by—claim your perks. Because if these restaurants are offering the love, I’m taking it every single tim