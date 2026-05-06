Kandi’s Sweet Deals: Kids Eat Free in Houston

Source: Majic 102.1 / General

Now listen, I love a good deal, but when it comes to feeding a whole family? That’s when these savings really matter. So when I heard about kids eating free at select Luby’s locations in Houston, I had to tap in and get all the details.

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, certain Luby’s locations are offering a “kids eat free” deal, which is perfect for families trying to stretch their budget without sacrificing a good meal. And if you’ve ever been to Luby’s, you already know—you’re not just getting food, you’re getting options. From classic comfort dishes like fried fish and baked chicken to sides like mac and cheese, green beans, and mashed potatoes, there’s something for everybody at that table.

What I appreciate about this deal is that it’s not just about saving money—it’s about making it easier for families to sit down and enjoy a meal together. Life gets busy, and eating out can add up quickly, especially with kids. So when restaurants step up and offer something like this, it makes a difference.

If you’ve got little ones and you’re looking for a way to cut costs without cutting quality, this is definitely something you want to take advantage of. Because feeding your family shouldn’t feel like a financial burden—and deals like this help lighten that load.