AV H -Town Headlines

Cinco de Mayo commemorates a Mexican military victory over the French in 1862.

Two incumbent Democratic congressmen are vying for Texas' 18th Congressional District.

A Houston man accused of murdering his pregnant wife in 2024 has fled to Italy to avoid prosecution.

Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty

Celebrations will be held all over the nation Tuesday in honor of Cinco de Mayo, which means May 5th in Spanish. It was on this date in 1862 when the outnumbered Mexican army defeated the invading French forces of Napoleon the Third at the Battle of Puebla. The Mexican military victory evolved over the years to become what it is today, a celebration of the rich heritage of music, dance, food and culture. As the population of Mexican-Americans has increased over the years, so has the popularity of Cinco de Mayo, especially for states near the Mexican border. There are an estimated 21 million Americans of Mexican descent living in the U.S.

Green, Menefee Compete In Runoff For Redrawn 18th District

Two incumbent Democratic congressmen are in the running for Texas’ 18th Congressional District in Houston. Al Green has been in the U.S. Congress for more than 20 years. Christian Menefee is the newest member of the Texas delegation. Last summer’s redistricting consolidated Green’s 9th District with Menefee’s 18th, both of which have long been represented by black Democrats. The 18th was an empty seat after Sylvester Turner’s death in office last year. Menefee won a January runoff to finish Turner’s last term.

Suspect In 2024 Murder Of Wife Flees To Italy Prior To Trial

(Houston, TX) — A Houston man accused of murdering his pregnant wife in 2024 is seeking asylum in Italy. Lee Gilley’s murder trial was scheduled to start this month, but officials say Gilley cut off his ankle monitor and fled overseas. Gilley reportedly told Italian officials he was being wrongfully prosecuted in Texas and was subject to the death penalty. His defense attorney, Dick DeGuerin, says the prosecution never said they’re seeking a death sentence, but Texas has to prove that to Italy. DeGuerin says there’s no telling how long the extradition will take.

Apparent Murder-Suicide Leaves 2 Adults, 2 Children Dead In River Oaks

(Houston, TX) — Houston police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that killed two adults and two children in River Oaks. Prompted by a call from a relative and a babysitter, police conducted a welfare check on Monday at a home on Kingston Street. They found the bodies of the four victims, who had reportedly been shot. Investigators say the four of them are all related. Their names haven’t been released.

Chacho’s Tex-Mex Restaurant Closes One Houston Location

(Houston, TX) — A Houston location of a popular Tex-Mex chain is shut down after evidently losing its lease. The Chacho’s on Westheimer near Fountainview has a sign directing customers to the chain’s two other Houston locations, on the North Freeway at Tidwell and on the South Loop near Reliant. It’s not clear when the restaurant closed. Including the two remaining in Houston, Chacho’s still has half a dozen locations in Texas.