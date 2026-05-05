Black Women Served Dazzling Drip, Bold Bawdy, & Baddies Galore At The 2026 Met Gala, Proving Why ‘Fashion Is Art’: See Gallery!

Source: Getty

The 2026 Met Gala is here, and so are the celebrity looks.

This year’s theme is “Fashion Is Art,” which reflects the Costume Institute’s new exhibit at the Met. The presentation explores the dressed body in multiple ways, pairing nearly 200 artworks with around 200 garments and accessories. The show is organized into three categories: bodies omnipresent in art, like the nude form; bodies often overlooked, including pregnant, aging, or disabled bodies; and universal bodies, such as anatomical representations.

And just as diverse and eye-catching as the new museum exhibit are the outfits we’re seeing at this year’s gala.

The 2026 Met Gala is already delivering on its “Fashion Is Art” promise. The looks are doing exactly what the theme asked: turning the body into a canvas through texture, construction, and sexy silhouettes.

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Every year, we love to see how celebrities interpret the theme. Some take it on quite literally, while others allude to it and add their own twist.

No matter what, Met Gala fashion always gives us something to gag over, talk about, screenshot, and share in the group chat. This year’s Met Gala has had even more buzz thanks to the queen herself, Beyoncé, who serves as an official co-chair alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. Beyoncé has not been to the Met Gala in nearly 10 years, and this is Venus’ first time serving in the co-chair role. The host committee is just as fabulous, including Teyana Taylor, Zoë Kravitz, A’ja Wilson, and Misty Copeland.

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG26 / Getty



2026 Met Gala Look: La La Set The Tone, Dripped In Chandelier Crystals

La La Anthony was one of the first celebs caught on the carpet. She serves as the official Met Gala arrivals host for Vogue this year.

The actress and stunning beauty arrived on the steps in a deep chocolate brown gown rich with texture and detail. The fitted silhouette featured heavy embroidery, beadwork, and layered appliqué that created a raised, almost sculptural surface.

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

The corset-style bodice added structure, while the train extended the drama. Styled with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels, the look balanced craftsmanship with classic red carpet glam. Zerina Akers styled her look.



2026 Met Gala Look: Naomi Osaka Snapped In A Stunning 3-D Whimsical Robert Wun Fit



Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

No notes are needed for Naomi Osaka’s look. The tennis champion delivered a quite literal interpretation of the theme, and we are obsessed.

Naomi graced the carpet in a structured white gown with a dramatic, oversized sculptural hat, accented with red details that looked almost like petals or fragments floating across the fabric. The design played with deconstruction and anatomy, revealing layers beneath the surface.

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG26 / Getty



The craftsmanship behind it is just as major. The full look reportedly involved thousands of hours of handwork and intricate detailing.

And as if the coat and hat were not enough, Naomi later shed her white coat while walking into the gala, revealing a stunning red, intricately beaded gown and a sleek updo. The swirling designs of the gown traced her body, giving us pure art.





Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity 2026 Met Gala Looks That Turned Fashion Into Art

With nearly 450 guests invited to the event, the celebrity looks keep coming, and we are loving them. Swipe to see more celebrity looks we caught making fashion art.