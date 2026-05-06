AV R&B Minute On Chris Brown ,Megan, B.E.T and More

Chris Brown's upcoming album 'Brown' features collaborations with several artists.

BET Experience FanFest in LA will feature performers like Mariah the Scientist, B2K, and Coi Leray.

Megan Thee Stallion learned to separate her public persona from her personal life.

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Chris Brown Reveals Star-Studded Guest List For Upcoming Album

Chris Brown is revealing the star-studded guest list for his upcoming album, “Brown.” In a teaser on Instagram, he announced that it’ll have collaborations with Leon Thomas, Tank, Vybz Kartel, Bryson Tiller, and Sexyy Red and more. The upcoming record mark’s “Brown” 12th album. It’ll be out on May 8th.

BET FanFest Announces First Wave Of Talent

BET Experience FanFest is revealing the first wave of talent for the upcoming edition of the festival. The event is taking place in Los Angeles on June 26th and 27th. Mariah the Scientist will hit the stage on June 26th. Other performers include B2K, Coi Leray, Destin Conrad, Fabolous, G Herbo, and more. Additional artists will be announced at a later date. Tickets for the BET Experience FanFest are available now on the BET Experience website.

Megan The Stallion Explains How She Separates Megan Pete And Rap Persona

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about how she balances her rapper life and personal life. In a cover story for Entrepreneur, the rapper said she had to learn how to separate the two. She explained that as her fame increased, she felt like she was always leaning into the “Megan Thee Stallion” persona and that her celebrity status began to affect how those around her treated her. She said “whatever happened to Megan Thee Stallion today, I should not take that home to my real friends, relationships, and family,” adding “this is two different lives I’m living.” The Houston rapper recently wrapped up her Broadway debut on May 1st, where she played Zigler in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

Colbert Interviews Obama At New Obama Center

Former President Barack Obama has given his first interview at the new Obama Presidential Center. The 19-acre campus is set to open next month on Chicago’s South Side. This week, he gave an interview at the center to “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, who will be ending his CBS show later this month. In the interview that aired Tuesday night, Colbert brought up a recent comment Obama made that aliens are real, but that he hasn’t seen them. The former president dispelled the notion that the government has “little green men underground somewhere,” and said “one of the things you learn as president is government is terrible at keeping secrets.” Obama also weighed in on suggestions that Colbert consider a run for president, saying he thinks he could probably do “significantly better than some folks that we’ve seen.”

AMC Theaters To Begin Live Concert Series

AMC is bringing live concerts to the movie theaters. The chain is launching “Arena One at AMC,” a live concert series that features performances from Bebe Rexha, Paris Hilton, Kim Petras, Maren Morris and more. The news comes as cinemas have leaned more into showing concert film showings, such as Taylor Swift and Beyonce’s respective tour films. Tickets will range from 40-to-75 dollars and will be one-night-only events. Each show will be simulcast live in more than 300 AMC locations nationwide, first beginning on June 17th.