AV H -Town Headlines

Texas summer camps face high costs to meet state broadband internet requirement

Four killed in apparent murder-suicide in Houston's River Oaks area

Former HEB employee arrested for bringing gun to store, regularly harasses employees

Source: Theatre Under the Stars / General

Frustration Among Camp Owners About State Security Plan

There are reports that no Texas summer camps will be closed this year due to a lack of broadband internet access, which was part of new state rules. But camp leaders say that’s not true. Ed Walker heads the Christian Camp and Conference Association. He says they’re skeptical that the broadband internet requirement will eventually be repealed by lawmakers. And, for some camps, he says the cost of running fiber optic cables is more than they make in a full season.

Relative IDs Four Victims Of Murder-Suicide

A family member is identifying the four victims of an apparent murder-suicide in the River Oaks area. Police conducting a welfare check on Monday found the bodies of a man, a woman, a boy, and a girl at a home on Kingston Street belonging to Matthew and Thy [[ tee ]] Mitchell. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the woman’s sister confirmed the deaths of Thy Mitchell and her two children. Police believe the man shot the others and then himself. The Mitchells were the owners of two restaurants in the Montrose area.

Former HEB Employee Shows Up At San Felipe Store With Gun

A former HEB employee is in custody after bringing a gun to the store in the Uptown area on Tuesday afternoon. Houston police responded around 5:40 p.m. to reports of a suspicious person at the store on San Felipe at Fountain View. The man reportedly approached the store, pointed a gun at the security guard, and then left. Police say the man was fired from the store about five years ago and regularly shows up to annoy the employees. Officers have removed him from the premises in the past. Police arrested him around 9 p.m.

Memorial City Mall Announces Temporary Teen Curfew This Weekend

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Management at Memorial City Mall is announcing a temporary youth curfew this weekend. The curfew will be in effect on Saturday from 10 a.m. through closing, and on Sunday from 11 a.m. through closing. Anybody under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older. Security will check IDs at entrances, and unaccompanied minors won’t be allowed in. The curfew is in response to social media buzz about a large unauthorized gathering of teens at the mall this weekend. Willowbrook Mall took similar steps last week.

Record Number Of Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle Nests On Texas Coast In April

Wildlife officials are reporting the discovery of a record number of Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nests on the Texas coast last month. The Turtle Island Restoration Network says 172 of the endangered sea turtle nests were found along the coast in April, and 202 as of Monday. Galveston Island had four nests, the fewest reported, while North Padre Island and the Padre Island National Seashore had 115. Nests were also found on San Jose Island, Mustang Island, South Padre Island, and Boca Chica Beach.

Lambert, Astros Defeat Dodgers

Peter Lambert put together a strong showing on the mound to lead the Astros to a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Houston. Lambert earned his second win after striking out four batters through seven scoreless innings. Braden Shewmake and Christian Walker both hit solo homers and Bryan King recorded his third save as the Astros improved to 15-and-22. They host the Dodgers again this afternoon.